July 7 AMNODE AB:

* AMNODE HAS RENEWED ITS LONG-TERM DELIVERY AGREEMENT WITH SCANIA

* RENEWED AGREEMENT RUNS UNTIL END OF DECEMBER 2018 AND COMPRISES ABOUT SEK 30 MILLION IN PRODUCTION VALUE

* ENTERS NEW DIRECT COOPERATION WITH MAN TRUCK & BUS AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)