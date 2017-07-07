BRIEF-Changshu Automotive Trim subsidiary sets up auto parts unit in Foshan
* Says its subsidiary completed establishment of wholly owned auto parts unit in Foshan city
July 7 AMNODE AB:
* AMNODE HAS RENEWED ITS LONG-TERM DELIVERY AGREEMENT WITH SCANIA
* RENEWED AGREEMENT RUNS UNTIL END OF DECEMBER 2018 AND COMPRISES ABOUT SEK 30 MILLION IN PRODUCTION VALUE
* ENTERS NEW DIRECT COOPERATION WITH MAN TRUCK & BUS AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says feedback from U.S. antitrust authority reinforces conclusion of a very low probability for Knorr-Bremse offer