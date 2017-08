May 9 (Reuters) - Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp:

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.39

* Q1 sales $103.5 million versus $63.6 million

* Ampco-Pittsburgh - while we remain cautious of inventory re-stocking effects versus recovery in end markets, expect improved performance in 2017 versus 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: