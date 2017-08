March 14 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q4 revenue $63.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: