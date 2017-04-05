BRIEF-Amphenol issues, sells $400 mln of 2.200% senior notes, $350 mln of 3.200% senior notes

April 5 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp

* On april 5, issued, sold $400 million principal amount of its 2.200% senior notes due 2020, $350 million principal amount of 3.200% senior notes due 2024

* Intends to use all of net proceeds of offering to repay all of its outstanding $375 million 1.550% senior notes due september 15, 2017

* 2020 notes were sold to public at price of 99.922% of principal amount, 2024 notes were sold to public at price of 99.888% of principal amount