5 months ago
BRIEF-Ampio Pharmaceuticals amends warrant agreement
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ampio Pharmaceuticals amends warrant agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals amends warrant agreement

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- entered into waiver, consent letter agreement with CVI Investments amending terms of warrants previously issued to CVI on Sept. 1, 2016

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc - under waiver and consent agreement, CVI waived right to have its warrant exercise price reduced

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Under agreement, number of Ampio shares of common stock underlying warrant increased in event company secures any financing

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- in return, co agreed to reduce exercise price of original warrants from $1.00 per share to $0.40 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

