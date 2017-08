March 20 (Reuters) - Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ampio pharmaceuticals provides corporate update

* Ampio pharmaceuticals - plans to advance all necessary biologic license application activities in parallel to expedite path to potential FDA approval

* Board of directors has selected locust walk to serve as a strategic advisor to company

* Locust Walk's charter will be to identify and evaluate potential strategic relationships for Ampion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: