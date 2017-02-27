Feb 27 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ampio receives guidance from the FDA and proposes a path for approval for single-injection ampion™ for the treatment of pain due to severe osteoarthritis of the knee

* Says ampio has proposed a small pre-approval study, randomized 6 to 1 on patients with severe oak

* Says study will be completed concurrently with preparation for biologicals licensing application (bla) submission

* Says Ampio has requested expedited review/approval for this serious medical condition with an unmet medical need Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: