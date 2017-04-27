FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amplifon Q1 net profit up 49.1 pct at EUR 12.8 mln
April 27, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Amplifon Q1 net profit up 49.1 pct at EUR 12.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Amplifon SpA:

* Q1 net profit EUR 12.8 million ($13.95 million) versus EUR 8.6 million year ago

* Q1 revenue EUR 296.1 million versus EUR 254.5 million year ago

* For the rest of 2017, the company expects the favorable trend in revenues to continue, outpacing the market

* For the rest of 2017, the company also expects profitability to improve with respect to the prior year

* The company reiterates its complete confidence in the ability to implement and execute the strategic guidelines announced previously, as well as achieve its medium-long-term targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

