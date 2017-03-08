BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands Q4 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.09

March 8 (Reuters) - Amplify Snack Brands Inc:

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $403.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 sales $88.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 to $0.51

* Sees FY 2017 sales $404 million to $420 million

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $103 million to $111 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S