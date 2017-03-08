FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands Q4 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.09
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 8, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands Q4 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Amplify Snack Brands Inc:

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $403.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 sales $88.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 to $0.51

* Sees FY 2017 sales $404 million to $420 million

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $103 million to $111 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.