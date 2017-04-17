FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences announces positive feedback from FDA on phase 2 development proposal
April 17, 2017

BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences announces positive feedback from FDA on phase 2 development proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp

* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces positive feedback from FDA on phase 2 development proposal

* AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp - begins formal review of strategic options

* AmpliPhi Biosciences - FDA provided positive feedback on development proposal to commence phase 2 trial with proprietary Bacteriophage cocktail ab-sa01

* AmpliPhi biosciences - company has retained H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC to advise co and its board of directors in review of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

