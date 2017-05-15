BRIEF-Ampliphi Biosciences Q1 loss per share $1.94

May 15 (Reuters) - Ampliphi Biosciences Corp

* Ampliphi Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business highlights

* Q1 loss per share $1.94

* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - Cash and cash equivalents were $2.2 million as of March 31, 2017, compared with $5.7 million as of December 31, 2016

* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp - Ampliphi recorded a gain for Q1 of 2017 of $114,000 related to change in fair value of derivative liabilities