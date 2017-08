May 16 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* ACQUIRES 100% SHARES OF PIZZA TOPCO FRANCE SAS AND CHANGES NAME OF PIZZA TOPCO INTO AMREST TOPCO FRANCE SAS

* PURCHASE PRICE AT DAY OF CLOSING OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTED TO EUR 12.3 MILLION