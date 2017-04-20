BRIEF-Amrest Holdings Q1 prelim. sales up 33.7 pct YOY

April 20 (Reuters) - Amrest Holdings SE:

* Preliminary sales generated by Amrest group in Q1 amounted to 1.15 billion zlotys ($289.94 million) which was a 33.7 pct increase compared to the corresponding period of 2016

* Growth of group's revenues in Q1 was supported by the consolidation of the results of Starbucks chain in Germany acquired on May 23, 2016, and 15 KFC restaurants taken over in Germany on March 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9663 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)