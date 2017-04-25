BRIEF-AmRest Holdings signs prelim. agreement with Pizza Hut in Russia

April 25 (Reuters) - AmRest Holdings SE:

* Signs biding head of terms with Pizza Hut Europe Sarl US Branch, Yum Restaurants International Russia and CIS LLC

* Under this agreement the company's unit would become Pizza Hut master franchisee for Russia and acquire 18 Pizza Hut restaurants

* As a result of the transaction the company’s unit will become master-franchisee for 36 restaurants currently operated by multiple sub-franchisees in Russia

* The company's unit would have the right to grant the license to the third parties to operate Pizza Hut restaurants

* The purchase agreements shall be signed and closed no later than Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)