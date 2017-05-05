BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 American Superconductor Corp
* AMSC prices $16 million public offering of common stock
* Priced its underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results