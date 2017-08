Feb 16 (Reuters) - Amsterdam Commodities NV:

* Amsterdam Commodities reports record net profit at 34.4 million euros ($36.66 million) for 2016

* In 2016, consolidated sales increased by 0.1 pct to 682.3 million euros (2015: 681.6 million euros)

* FY EBITDA 55.2 million euros versus 51.4 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend for 2016: 1.15 euro per share