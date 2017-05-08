FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.13
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Amtrust Financial Services Inc

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc reports first quarter 2017 net income per diluted share of $0.13 and operating earnings per diluted share of $0.32, including catastrophe losses of $0.10 per diluted share

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.4 billion

* Qtrly net written premium was $1.3 billion, an increase of $123.4 million, or 10.1%, compared to $1.2 billion in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

