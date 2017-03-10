UPDATE 3-RBS to close 180 branches due to dramatic online shift
* Bank cutting costs after 9 years of net loss (Adds Ulster Bank branch closures, job cuts)
March 10 Credit Agricole SA
* Amundi CEO Yves Perrier says to launch cash call to finance acquisition of Unicredit's pioneer next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris bureau)
* Bank cutting costs after 9 years of net loss (Adds Ulster Bank branch closures, job cuts)
* Arthur j. Gallagher & co. Acquires farallone pacific insurance services, llc