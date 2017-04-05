BRIEF-Amuse says business and capital alliance with TAPIRS

April 5 (Reuters) - Amuse Inc

* Says it acquired 108 shares (40.2 percent stake) of TAPIRS on April 3

* Says it raised voting power in TAPIRS to 40.2 percent from 0 percent

* Says it established JV in Tokyo, with TAPIRS on April 5

* The JV is engaged in production goods ,venues sales, management and operation of fan club, postal items and venue solution

* Says the company and TAPIRS are holding a 66 percent stake and a 34 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TrtU7k

