BRIEF-AMVIG Holdings enters into facilities agreement

Feb 16 (Reuters) - AMVIG Holdings Ltd
* group entered into facilities agreement
* Term loan facility of hk$1.15 billion and a revolving loan facility of hk$450 million are made available to company
* loan facilities will be used to refinance existing hk$2.6 billion term, revolving credit facilities made available to co in 2014 in full
* co as borrower, two subsidiaries of company as guarantors, and various financial institutions entered into facilities agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: