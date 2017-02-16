FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMVIG Holdings enters into facilities agreement
February 16, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-AMVIG Holdings enters into facilities agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - AMVIG Holdings Ltd

* group entered into facilities agreement

* Term loan facility of hk$1.15 billion and a revolving loan facility of hk$450 million are made available to company

* loan facilities will be used to refinance existing hk$2.6 billion term, revolving credit facilities made available to co in 2014 in full

* co as borrower, two subsidiaries of company as guarantors, and various financial institutions entered into facilities agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

