3 months ago
BRIEF-Amyris reports Q1 loss per share of $0.13
May 15, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Amyris reports Q1 loss per share of $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc

* Amyris reports 164 pct product revenue growth over prior year & continued strong outlook

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue rose 47 percent to $13 million

* Q1 revenue view $32.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Expect to deliver around $60 million of product revenue for 2017"

* "Significant" progress in healthy sweeteners with expected commercial production in 2018 of low cost

* Sees FY total revenue to be "better than" 2017 plan

* Expects growing farnesene for vitamin E oil from around $6 million in 2016 to around $20 million in 2017

* Expect to deliver around $60 million of product revenue for 2017, or more than double from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

