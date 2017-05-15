BRIEF-Amyris reports Q1 loss per share of $0.13

May 15 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc

* Amyris reports 164 pct product revenue growth over prior year & continued strong outlook

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue rose 47 percent to $13 million

* Q1 revenue view $32.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Expect to deliver around $60 million of product revenue for 2017"

* "Significant" progress in healthy sweeteners with expected commercial production in 2018 of low cost

* Sees FY total revenue to be "better than" 2017 plan

* Expects growing farnesene for vitamin E oil from around $6 million in 2016 to around $20 million in 2017

* Expects growing farnesene for vitamin E oil from around $6 million in 2016 to around $20 million in 2017