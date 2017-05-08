FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Amyris says entered into securities purchase agreement with certain investors
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Amyris says entered into securities purchase agreement with certain investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc

* Amyris inc - on may 8, 2017, amyris, inc. Entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors - sec filing

* Amyris inc expects net proceeds from sale of securities to be about $44.5 million

* Amyris inc - intends to use about $9.5 million of net proceeds from offering for redemption of convertible notes issued by co in dec 2016 and april 2017

* Amyris inc says to sell 22,140 shares of co's s series a 17.38% convertible preferred stock, about 65,203 shares of co's series b 17.38% convertible preferred stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qh9WLa) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.