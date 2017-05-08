BRIEF-Amyris says entered into securities purchase agreement with certain investors

May 8 (Reuters) - Amyris Inc

* Amyris inc - on may 8, 2017, amyris, inc. Entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors - sec filing

* Amyris inc expects net proceeds from sale of securities to be about $44.5 million

* Amyris inc - intends to use about $9.5 million of net proceeds from offering for redemption of convertible notes issued by co in dec 2016 and april 2017

* Amyris inc says to sell 22,140 shares of co's s series a 17.38% convertible preferred stock, about 65,203 shares of co's series b 17.38% convertible preferred stock