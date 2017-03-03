FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Anaconda Mining says to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Orex
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Anaconda Mining says to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Orex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Anaconda Mining Inc

* Anaconda Mining - to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Orex

* Anaconda Mining - consideration to be received by shareholders of Orex consists of 0.85 of common share of Anaconda for each common share of Orex

* Says following completion of arrangement, Orex will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Anaconda

* Anaconda Mining - existing Anaconda, Orex shareholders will own about 54.9% and 45.1% of combined company, respectively, on a non-diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

