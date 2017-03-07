FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anadarko announces 2017 initial capital program and guidance
March 7, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Anadarko announces 2017 initial capital program and guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* Anadarko announces 2017 initial capital program and guidance

* Announced 2017 initial capital program of $4.5 to $4.7 billion

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - expected 25-percent increase in oil sales volumes in 2017 relative to prior year

* Anadarko Petroleum-in 2017, plan to allocate about 80 percent of total capital program toward our U.S. Onshore upstream and midstream activities

* Expect current 2017 U.S. Onshore capital allocation to deliver significant oil growth toward end of year

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - in 2017, Anadarko expects to invest approximately $1.1 billion in its deepwater gulf of Mexico, Algeria and Ghana assets

* Anadarko Petroleum- during year, plans to drill up to 10 exploration/appraisal wells in deepwater gulf of Mexico, Côte D'ivoire, and Colombia

* Anadarko Petroleum - in 2017, expects to invest about $770 million in its deepwater and international exploration program and LNG project in Mozambique

* Expects to benefit from a full year of production from recently acquired Freeport-Mcmoran properties

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - sees 2017 initial sales-volume expectations 235 - 239 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

