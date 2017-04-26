FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Anadarko issues statement regarding Colorado operations
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Anadarko issues statement regarding Colorado operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp-

* Anadarko issues statement regarding Colorado operations

* Says provided statement regarding home explosion and fire in firestone, colo., that occurred on april 17

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - it has taken proactive measures to shut in all vertical wells across counties in northeast colorado where it operates

* Anadarko Petroleum - wells will remain shut in until company's field personnel can conduct additional inspections and testing of associated equipment

* Says anadarko currently anticipates investigation process will take two to four weeks, depending on weather

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - shut wells currently account for total production of about 13,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

