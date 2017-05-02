Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko issues statement regarding Firestone accident
* Provides statement regarding Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District's results of investigation into accident in firestone
* Says "Last week we shut in our vertical wells in oak meadows area and throughout basin"
* Will also continue to work with Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on additional steps or actions agency deems necessary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.