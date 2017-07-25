FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 20 minutes ago

BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum plans to use cash stockpile on midstream projects

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Chief Executive Al Walker says has earmarked $6 billion cash stockpile for midstream and related opportunities

* CEO says upstream projects should need to grow through cash flow

* Anadarko Petroleum says timing for final investment decision on Mozambique LNG project will be dictated by market conditions

* Anadarko Petroleum says oilfield service costs outside Delaware Basin are flat or down

* Anadarko Petroleum says has six fracking crews operating in Delaware Basin currently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

