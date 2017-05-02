UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko announces first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anadarko Petroleum qtrly sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (ngls) totaled 72 million boe, or an average of 795,000 boe per day
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - qtrly total revenues $3,767 million versus $1,674 million
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp sees Q2 total sales volumes 57-59 mmboe; sees FY total sales volumes 235-239 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.