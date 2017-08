April 25 (Reuters) - Analizy Online SA:

* Management Board proposes and Supervisory Board agrees on FY 2016 dividend of 0.90 zloty ($0.23) per share

* The company plans to spend in total 1.1 million zloty for FY 2016 dividend payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8898 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)