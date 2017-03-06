FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Analog Devices reports final regulatory approval for acquisition of Linear Technology
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Analog Devices reports final regulatory approval for acquisition of Linear Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc:

* Analog Devices announces final regulatory approval and closing date for acquisition of linear technology corporation

* Analog Devices Inc - accepted resignation of its chief financial officer, David Zinsner, effective March 17, 2017

* Analog Devices Inc - Eileen Wynne will assume role of interim cfo until a permanent successor to zinsner is named

* Analog Devices Inc - company has commenced a search for a new cfo.

* Analog Devices Inc - fiscal Q2 2017 revenue and earnings per share expected to be between mid-point and high end of guidance

* Analog Devices Inc - Analog Devices expects to close acquisition on March 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

