BRIEF-Analog Devices reports final regulatory approval for acquisition of Linear Technology

March 6 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc:
* Analog Devices announces final regulatory approval and closing date for acquisition of linear technology corporation
* Analog Devices Inc - accepted resignation of its chief financial officer, David Zinsner, effective March 17, 2017
* Analog Devices Inc - Eileen Wynne will assume role of interim cfo until a permanent successor to zinsner is named
* Analog Devices Inc - company has commenced a search for a new cfo.
* Analog Devices Inc - fiscal Q2 2017 revenue and earnings per share expected to be between mid-point and high end of guidance
* Analog Devices Inc - Analog Devices expects to close acquisition on March 10, 2017