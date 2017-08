BRIEF-Analog Devices reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

May 31 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc

* Analog Devices reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Analog Devices Inc sees Q3 GAAP EPS $0.02 to $0.17

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion

* Analog Devices Inc qtrly revenue $1.15 billion versus $778.8 million

* Sees Q3 2017 non GAAP revenue $1.37 billion to $1.45 billion

* Analog Devices Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS $1.07 to $1.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Analog Devices Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin 69 percent to 70 percent

* Q2 revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Analog Devices Inc sees Q3 GAAP gross margin 52 percent to 54 percent

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per outstanding share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: