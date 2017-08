May 4 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc

* Analog Devices - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2 million shares co's stock at $74.25/share in cash

* Analog Devices Inc - analog devices does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer