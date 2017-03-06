FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Analogic Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.99 excluding items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Analogic Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.99 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Analogic Corp

* Analogic announces results for the second quarter ended january 31, 2017 and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.99 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $131.5 million

* Analogic Corp - will incur restructuring related charges of up to $5.0 million in fiscal 2017

* Analogic - may incur additional non-cash charges in second half of fy17, as we finalize restructuring plan and determine its impact on our business

* Says announced a restructuring of its ultrasound business

* Says intends to focus on its core markets of urology and surgery as well as specific areas of point of care market

* Says company intends to resize its u.s. Sales and global marketing as well as general and administration organizations

* Analogic-To consolidate activities currently conducted in vancouver, british columbia with operations in copenhagen, denmark and peabody, massachusetts

* Says restructuring activities will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 130 employees

* Says restructuring actions are expected to be substantially completed by end of fiscal 2017

* Analogic Corp - restructuring activities will generate an expected run rate savings of between $12 and $15 million in fiscal 2018

* Analogic Corp - total company revenue for fiscal 2017 is expected to be flat compared with fiscal 2016

* Analogic Corp - sees fy non-gaap earnings per share between $3.00 and $3.45

* For fiscal 2018, expect total company revenues to be down low-single digits

* Analogic-In fiscal 2019, targeting mid-single digit revenue growth with non-gaap operating margins expansion of about 1 point per year from 2017 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.