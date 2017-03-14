FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anandam Rubber Co sells Syrian Catholic Bank shares worth 26.6 mln rupees
March 14, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Anandam Rubber Co sells Syrian Catholic Bank shares worth 26.6 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Anandam Rubber Company Ltd

* Sells 265,649 shares of Syrian Catholic Bank to promoters of co for 26.6 million rupees Source text: [The Anandam Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange that pursuant to approval taken from Shareholders through Postal Ballot on January 02, 2017, the Company has on March 14, 2017 sold its 265649(Two Lakhs Sixty Five Thousand Six Forty Nine) Equity Shares of The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd to the Promoters of the Company at an aggregate value of Rs. 2,65,64900(Rupees Two Crores Sixty Five Lakhs Sixty Four Thousand Nine hundred)] Further company coverage:

