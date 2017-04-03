FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp

* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting

* Anavex Life Sciences - during pathological conditions, Anavex 3-71 showed formation of new synapses between neurons without abnormally increasing no of astrocytes

* Anavex Life Sciences - during Anavex 2-73, Anavex 3-71, Anavex 1-41 showed protective effects of mitochondrial enzyme complexes I, IV during pathological conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

