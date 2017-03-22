FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anchor Group full-year adjusted HEPS up 12 pct
#Financials
March 22, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Anchor Group full-year adjusted HEPS up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Anchor Group Ltd:

* Summarised audited results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 and declaration of dividend number 6

* FY revenue up 85 pct to 419.3 million rand

* FY adjusted HEPS up 12 pct to 64.7 cents per share (57.7 cents to Dec.31, 2015)

* FY assets under management and advice grew by 35 pct to R45.9 billion (R34.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2015)

* Total dividends for year up 18.5 pct to 32 cents per share (27 cents in 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

