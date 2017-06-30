BRIEF-Suning Universal gets approval to issue 2 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 2.0 billion yuan ($294.96 million) medium-term notes
June 30 Anchor Land Holdings Inc
* Refers to news article “Anchor Land to spend P8 billion this year, eyes Boracay and Palawan tourism projects” in Business Mirror
* Clarifies that co started 2 projects, Anchor Grandsuites in Binondo & Alhi corporate center (not conference office) in Aseana business park
* Clarifies that ALHI’s Boracay property is almost 26,000 square meters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, which is being bought by peer John Wood Group Plc , said on Thursday it had decided to retain its European nuclear unit and sell its North American business.