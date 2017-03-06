FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Andersons enters agreement to sell farm center locations in Florida
March 6, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Andersons enters agreement to sell farm center locations in Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Andersons Inc

* The Andersons enters into agreement to sell farm center locations in Florida

* Has signed an agreement to sell its farm center locations in Florida To Wedgworth's Inc. of Belle Glade, Florida

* Florida Farm centers are not strategically aligned with locations in Eastern corn belt

* Andersons' products will continue to be available to customers in region through a distribution agreement with Wedgworth's

* Andersons - agreement includes real estate & assets owned by co at Zellwood, Clewiston, Lake Placid as well as assets & operations located in Immokalee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

