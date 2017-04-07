FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Andhra Bank seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by share issuance to India govt
April 7, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Andhra Bank seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by share issuance to India govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Andhra Bank

* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government

* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital via QIP Source text: [Andhra Bank has informed the Exchange that : 1. The Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Bank is scheduled to be held on May 06, 2017 the purpose of (1) Raising of Equity capital of the Bank by issuance of equity shares to Government of India on preferential basis and (2) for Raising of Equity Capital through Qualified Institutional Placement, Follow on Public Offer, etc at an appropriate time. 2. to have April 06, 2017 as the Relevant Date and to fix the Issue Price as provided in the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations for preferential allotment.] Further company coverage:

