May 12 (Reuters) - Andina Acquisition Corp II :

* Andina Acquisition Corp. II obtains extension to complete business combination

* Executed several letters of intent for a potential business combination

* If Andina is unable to complete a business combination by September 1, 2017, it will then liquidate

* As a result of execution of the letters, co now has until Sept 1, 2017 to consummate an initial business combination