BRIEF-Andina Acquisition Corp II says to acquire Lazydays R.V. Center Inc
October 28, 2017 / 12:54 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

BRIEF-Andina Acquisition Corp II says to acquire Lazydays R.V. Center Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Andina Acquisition Corp II -

* Andina Acquisition Corp. II announces agreement to acquire Lazydays R.V. Center, Inc.

* Total consideration to be paid to seller will consist of $85 million in cash and about 2.9 million common shares of combined Co​

* Upon completion Lazydays’ chairman and CEO William Murnane will continue as chairman and CEO of the combined Co‍​

* Lazydays expects to refinance its existing term debt with a new $20 million facility prior to or simultaneous with closing.​

* Upon completion, combined co will be renamed Lazydays Holdings, Inc ,will trade on NASDAQ under new ticker LAZY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
