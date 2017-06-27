ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
June 27 Micron Solutions Inc
* Andrei Soran reports 5.17 percent stake in Micron Solutions Inc as of June 15 - SEC Filing
* Andrei Soran says initially invested in Micron Solutions Inc because believed stock was "undervalued"
* Andrei Soran says seeking to engage in discussions with Micron Solutions' board to address certain concerns including financial condition, operations of co
* VolitionRX- issued corrections to certain statements made in press release issued on may 9, regarding co's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage test