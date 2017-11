Nov 1 (Reuters) - Andrew Peller Ltd:

* ANDREW PELLER LIMITED REPORTS STRONG PERFORMANCE IN SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* Q2 SALES ROSE 4 PERCENT TO C$91.9 MILLION

* ANDREW PELLER LTD- ‍ NET EARNINGS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 WAS $0.22 PER CLASS A SHARE​