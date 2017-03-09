March 9 ANF Immobilier SA:
* FY consolidated rents up 4 pct to 51.2 million euros ($53.92 million), group share stable
* FY net loss (group share) of 3.7 million euros
* Proposed cash dividend of 1.15 euros per share
* FY recurring EPRA EBITDA 38.8 million euros versus 35.6 million euros year ago
* In 2017, ANF Immobilier expects stable EPRA earnings (adjusted group share) compared with
2016, in line with pace of its project development
* Foresees good growth with a number of significant deliveries such as Quai 8.2
Euratlantique from Q3 of 2018
