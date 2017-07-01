June 30 Anfield Resources Inc:

* Anfield Resources Inc announces $3.0 million private placement

* Fully-subscribed, non-brokered private placement for 50,000,000 units at $0.06, for a total equity raise of $3.0 million

* Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.10 for five-year term