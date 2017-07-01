BRIEF-Vaalco Energy receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vaalco Energy receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
June 30 Anfield Resources Inc:
* Anfield Resources Inc announces $3.0 million private placement
* Fully-subscribed, non-brokered private placement for 50,000,000 units at $0.06, for a total equity raise of $3.0 million
* Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.10 for five-year term
* Ackroo Inc - has received orders for 11.6 million units of its ongoing private placement