May 30 (Reuters) - ANGEL TELECOM HOLDING LTD:

* ANGEL TELECOM HOLDING AG: TALKS ABOUT A COMBINATION BETWEEN ANGEL TELEKOM AND CONNEXCOM AG

* DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN ANGEL AND CONNEXCOM ARE ONGOING AND HAVE NOT RESULTED IN ANY CONCRETE RESULTS OR AGREEMENTS YET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)