BRIEF-Jiangling Motors' board elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says it receives government supporting fund of 146.0 million yuan ($21.53 million)
June 30 Angel Yeast Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 50-70 percent y/y to 389.6-441.5 million yuan ($57.48-$65.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s88rMN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it receives government supporting fund of 146.0 million yuan ($21.53 million)
JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) does not believe that the country's top anti-graft agency has the power to ask parliament to change the mandate of the central bank, the party's Treasurer General said on Friday.