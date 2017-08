March 15 (Reuters) - Angel Yeast Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 91.0 percent y/y at 535.1 million yuan ($77.42 million)

* Says it plans to invest 333.0 million yuan in yeast extract project in Egypt

* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan in research centre project

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2nmVVKw; bit.ly/2n9kolL; bit.ly/2mNbxWc

