5 months ago
April 3, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Angelica Corp enters asset purchase agreement with KKR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Angelica Corporation:

* Angelica corporation enters into asset purchase agreement with KKR

* A transaction valued at approximately $125 million

* Says transaction valued at about $125 million plus certain assumed liabilities

* Under terms of APA, KKR affiliate will serve as "stalking horse bidder" in a court-supervised sale process

* To facilitate sale process, filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. bankruptcy code in U.S. Bankruptcy court

* KKR is primarily making investment through funds affiliated with its direct lending strategy

* In conjunction with proposed deal, co is seeking court approval of $65 million dip financing facility from Wells Fargo Capital Finance, LLC

* Angelica Corporation says intends to conduct sale process pursuant to section 363 of bankruptcy code

* Angelica Corporation says expects to continue operating as normal throughout the process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

