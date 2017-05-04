May 4 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA:
* Q1 normalized EBITDA $4.81 billion versus $4.88 billion in
Reuters poll
* We expect to accelerate total revenue growth in FY17
* Combination with SAB: the business integration is
progressing well, with synergies of 252 million USD captured
during 1Q17
* We expect cos per hl to increase by low single digits on a
constant geographic basis in FY17
* Q1 revenue $ 12.92 billion versus $12.90 billion in
Reuters poll
* Selling, general and administrative expenses: we expect
sg&a to remain broadly flat in FY17
* Q1 total volumes 147.9 million hls versus 141 million hls
in Reuters poll
* Brazil business saw beer volumes growing by 3.4 pct in the
quarter
* We expect the average rate of interest on net debt in FY17
to be in the range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct
* Political and macroeconomic environment in Brazil remains
challenging and estimate beer industry volumes declined this
quarter
* Effective tax rate: we expect the normalized ETR in FY17
to be in the range of 24 pct to 26 pct
* We expect net capital expenditure of approximately 3.7
billion USD in FY17
* We continue to expect dividends to be a growing flow over
time, although growth is expected to be modest given the
importance of deleveraging.
* Q1 normalized profit attributable to equity holders $1.46
billion versus $1.77 billion in Reuters poll
